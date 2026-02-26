Barcelona have rough return date in mind for Gavi

Barcelona midfielder Gavi is closing in from his return from injury, having been out of action since September. In recent weeks he has begun training with the rest of the group, and is making positive progress towards game time.

The 21-year-old recovered last season from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that kept him out for more than a year, and only towards the end of the campaign, did he start to look like himself again. In total, he made 40 appearances, but those amounted to just 1,556 minutes, hinting that he was used sparingly by Hansi Flick. The German manager has been cautious with the recoveries of a number of Barcelona’s young talents, as evidenced by Marc Bernal this season.

Hence there was an added sense of heartbreak for Gavi, when in August last year, he began suffering knee pain. After nearly two months of rest and physiotherapy, it was concluded that he would have to undergo an arthroscopy in order to solve a meniscus issue.

Barcelona have return date in mind for Gavi

According to Marca, Barcelona expect Gavi to return to the matchday squad in the next two weeks. It seems unlikely that it would be in the high-octane clashes with Villarreal and Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg, given the potential intensity of the games. After that, Barcelona face Athletic Club away at San Mames, and then one of Newcastle United or Paris Saint-Germain away from home.

The return leg of that Champions League Round of 16 tie follows a home tie with Sevilla, and Barcelona finish before the international break at Camp Nou against Rayo Vallecano. On the face of it, Sevilla (15/03) looks the most amenable fixture for a return from injury, although it may hinge on how these games are going.

Gavi return will be gradual

At any rate, Flick is unlikely to use Gavi too much, as he will be eased back in after six months out. While Gavi is not recovering from a cruciate ligament issue, if Bernal’s recovery is anything to go by, then he will be a bit-part player until the end of the season. It will not help Gavi’s bid for minutes that Barcelona will likely have plenty on the line in the final months of the year.