Barcelona sporting director Deco has spoken to the media this Thursday regarding a variety of topics relating to the Catalan club. One of those was the ongoing presidential election campaign, which is in full swing.

Deco was brought to Barcelona by ex-president Joan Laporta, who is the clear favourite to be re-elected. As per Marca, he spoke on this thought-process regarding the vote, which takes place in a couple of weeks.

“I am a member and I have the right to vote and to give my signature to whomever I consider. It is a democratic club and everyone can vote. I’m in a project that I believe in, and we’re in the process of consolidating things. I’m a Barça fan. I support which president I think is the best for the club.”

Deco: Frenkie de Jong injury shocked us

Deco spoke on the news that Frenkie de Jong had been injured in Thursday’s training session, and is now expected to miss at least 5-6 weeks of action.

“Today was a surprise. These are things that can happen. We train hard and well. It’s not the time to have an injury, and he’s at a high level. We don’t like players getting injured, and he wanted to be at this point in the season. We’ve overcome all injuries, and we have to overcome one more.”

Deco on Barcelona’s possible Champions League opponents

On Friday, Barcelona will find out whether they face Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle United in the next round of the Champions League. Deco believes either match will be a huge test for Hansi Flick and his players.

“They are two different teams. PSG is a great team, which has players of a very high level, who play football… It has great quality. But each one has its difficulty and different things. We can’t choose. But we can fight to get through the knockout rounds.”

Deco: We have not spoken to Atletico Madrid or Julian Alvarez

Deco also spoke on the latest situation with Julian Alvarez, amid reports that Barcelona have already agreed a deal to sign the Atletico Madrid and Argentina striker.

“We have not spoken to any club or player. This is not the time to do it, no matter how much we like them. We’ll talk when it’s time. It’s February. There are many players that we like. We’ll see. We have two strikers. This is not the time to make decisions.”