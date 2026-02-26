Antoine Griezmann ‘very close’ to leaving Atletico Madrid next week

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann could be the on the verge of his second exit from the club, according to reports coming out of the Spanish capital. The veteran star was always likely to move to Major League Soccer this summer or next at the latest, but it seems his exit could come sooner than expected.

It was reported at the start of the week that Griezmann has a three-year contract offer from Orlando City on the table, one he is very much interested in. They are keen to make a deal happen before the 27th of March though, when the MLS transfer window shuts. Cadena SER say that the offer from Orlando is not necessarily one he can delay until July, when the transfer window reopens, and that he is ‘much closer to leaving than was first reported’.

Griezmann feels role could be larger this season

Previous reports say that his decision had more or less been made, but has been complicated by the fact that he is playing more often and better than expected this season. Atletico Madrid are also 90 minutes away from the Copa del Rey final next week. Yet Marca say that Griezmann is not entirely satisfied with his minutes. Even if he has been the consummate professional in his handling of it, Griezmann feels he is playing well enough to have a more important role.

Diego Simeone and Atletico are keen for him to finish the season at the club, and they still say that it is more likely that he does so. If Atletico do not make the Copa final, then that could accelerate his decision.

Griezmann’s plan if departure goes ahead

One demonstration of Cadena SER’s assertions is that Griezmann already has a timeline for his exit planned, if he does give the green light. He would play in Atletico’s away tie with Real Oviedo this weekend, their semi-final second leg with Barcelona next Wednesday, and then bid farewell to the Metrpolitano on the 7th of March. Real Sociedad, his first professional club, visit the Metropolitano that day.

Griezmann was left out of the starting line-up against Club Brugge on Tuesday, but started in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg, and put in a fine performance against Espanyol last weekend from the start too. Averaging a goal contribution every 111 minutes, he has 12 goals and two assists so far this season.