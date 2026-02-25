Former Barcelona manager and Spain legend Xavi Hernandez is among the candidates to take over the Morocco job for the 2026 World Cup. Amid doubts over the position of Walid Regragui, it has been strongly suggested that a change could be made before the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Regragui took Morocco to an historic semi-final place in the 2022 World Cup, knocking out Spain in the process, and returning home as heroes. However Regragui’s position has been called into question after the Atlas Lions failed to deliver the African Cup of Nations this year as hosts of the tournament, losing out in extra time to Senegal in highly controversial fashion.

Xavi among leading candidates for Morocco job

Deeply impacted by the highly charged nature of the defeat and criticism, Regragui seems likely to take a step back from the Morocco job, as per Marca. That is despite the Royal Moroccan Football Federation emitting a statement earlier this week denying that he had been sacked, with their sources claiming that a dismissal is imminent. Xavi is reportedly a candidate to take on a new job after leaving Barcelona in 2024. Negotiations are yet to begin though.

Xavi has doubts over nature of project

However Radio Catalunya say that Xavi is unlikely to accept the job. He feels that it is not the moment to take over Morocco, due in part to heated atmosphere around the national team, and in part due to the timing. He feels there is insufficient time to build a project before the World Cup. It is possible that he would be open to taking over after the World Cup this summer, with the chance to build towards the 2030 tournament, which of course will be hosted by Morocco, Portugal and Spain.