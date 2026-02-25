Real Madrid got the better of Benfica on Wednesday to book their place in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side won 2-1 at the Bernabeu, which ensured a 3-1 aggregate success.

It was a nervy opening to the second leg for Real Madrid, who went behind before responding with goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Vinicius Junior. Thibaut Courtois did well to keep Benfica at bay, and as per Diario AS, he explained why it was a tough start for his teammates. He also believes they will step up as the Champions League progresses.

“They didn’t play with a right winger and they created problems for us. In the second we were able to adjust, but in the first we did suffer. We were unlucky with their goal.

“I think we are reliable, in the Champions League it’s normal to get chances. In the game we lack a bit of fluidity with the ball. We have to break the low blocks more. That’s what the coach asks of us. We’re not playing great yet.”

Courtois explains save technique

Courtois made a couple of key saves, particularly one from Richard Rios where he had to get low quickly to keep the ball from going into the back of his net. He explained why he is so good at these types of stops.

“I’m well prepared to get down low to make saves. It’s because of my parents’ genes, who were volleyball players. If I take my leg off in that movement I can go down quickly, it’s a technique I learned at Chelsea.”

Courtois: I’m glad Vinicius is dancing

Courtois also expressed his delight at seeing Vinicius Junior find the back of the net once again.

“I’m glad he’s dancing and that he’s still dancing, it means he’s scoring goals.”

Courtois expects Manchester City match-up in RO16

Real Madrid will face either Manchester City or Sporting CP in the next round, but in Courtois’ eyes, it is obvious whom he and his teammates will be facing.

“We know that we will get Manchester City on Friday. It’s the dream lottery match. I haven’t played Sporting CP since 2015 with Chelsea. We’ll see if for once it doesn’t fall like that.”