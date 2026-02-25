River Plate are looking to replace iconic manager Marcelo Gallardo, after his exit was finalised this week. ‘The doll’, Gallardo, leaves after a second spell that has last 18 months, and the Argentine giants are looking to replace him with Alaves manager Chacho Coudet.

Coudet, who himself his from Argentina, is one of the primary targets to replace Gallardo say Marca. They have already conducted talks with Coudet himself, and have the green light, with an agreement on a contract. Although he is happy in Vitoria-Gasteiz, the chance to coach at El Monumental is one he considers too good to turn down.

River Plate to negotiate with Alaves for Coudet

Their information, some of which is quoted from Ole in Argentina, goes on to say that the more difficult negotiation will be with Alaves. Los Babazorros are immersed in a relegation battle as they seek survival, and have little intention of letting him go. Diario AS add that Coudet has no release clause in his contract, and as such, Alaves are unlikely to let him go without a significant fee. Their other options are Hernan Crespo, currently at Sao Paulo, and Real Madrid Sporting Director Santiago Solari. However the intention is to negotiate the exit of Coudet from Alaves.

Coudet at Alaves

Coudet arrived at Mendizorrotza in December of last season, guiding Alaves to midtable safety after arriving with the club in the drop zone. His work last season was largely deemed as impressive, and that looked set to continue this season. Recent results and the loss of Carlos Vicente in January to Birmingham City have seen concern rise over their ability to stay up though.

Following their 2-2 draw with Girona on Monday night, Alaves currently sit in 14th position, three points clear of RCD Mallorca in 18th.