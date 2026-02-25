Real Madrid edge past Benfica to keep La Decimosexta hopes alive

Real Madrid 2-1 Benfica (3-1 agg)

Real Madrid are into the Round of 16 of the 2025-26 Champions League, having seen off a brave fight from Benfica in the second leg of their play-off round tie at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid were without Kylian Mbappe for the match due to injury, but with a one-goal lead from last week’s first leg in Lisbon, there would have been a lot of confidence that Alvaro Arbeloa’s side would ease into the Round of 16. However, it was a tricky start, and on 14 minutes, Benfica struck the opening goal courtesy of Rafa Silva, who stabbed home following a great save from Thibaut Courtois to stop Raul Asencio from putting the ball into his own net.

That goal woke Real Madrid up, and three minutes later, they drew level on the night. Fede Valverde cut the ball back to Aurelien Tchouameni on the edge of the box, and he fired in from 20 yards despite the best efforts of Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

After that goal, Real Madrid sought to keep Benfica at arms length. Richard Rios was brilliantly denied by Courtois, but that was as close as the visitors came until their aggregate deficit was doubled late in the second half.

That goal was scored by Vinicius Junior, who got the winner in last week’s first leg in Lisbon. Valverde played him in behind, and with only Trubin to beat, he found the far corner and made it 3-1 on aggregate.

Manchester City or Sporting CP next for Los Blancos

Real Madrid managed to navigate the remaining minutes without issue, which means they will take their place in Friday’s draw for the Round of 16. They will be paired with Manchester City or Sporting CP, both of whom they will fancy their chances of taking care of.