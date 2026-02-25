Real Madrid are in the hat for the next round of the Champions League, with a 2-1 victory over Benfica on Wednesday ensuring a 3-1 aggregate success in their play-off round tie.

Thibaut Courtois – 7

Did brilliantly to stop Raul Asencio scoring an own goal prior to Benfica’s opener, and he made huge stop later in the first half to deny Richard Rios.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

Struggled defensively, although he did carry a threat going forward.

Raul Asencio – 6

Almost scored at the wrong end, before being taken off with a head injury in the second half.

Antonio Rudiger – 6.5

Playing on the left side of defence does not suit Rudiger, but he did well enough.

Alvaro Carreras – 7

Solid performance, as is so often the case with the former Benfica man.

Fede Valverde – 7.5

Got through a power of work down the right flank, and his reward was two assists.

Arda Guler – 6.5

A couple of nice moments, but he is still struggling to recover his best level.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 7.5

Scored the goal for 1-1 at a crucial time, and on the whole, it was a very solid performance in the centre of midfield.

Eduardo Camavinga – 6.5

Did well alongside Carreras to nullify any threat down Benfica’s right, and he tried his best to contribute in attack.

Gonzalo Garcia – 6

Given the nod after Kylian Mbappe pulled out late, but he was largely anonymous before being taken off in the second half.

Vinicius Junior – 6.5

Started well, but fizzled out until he scored the goal that sealed Real Madrid’s place in the next round of the Champions League.

Substitutes

David Alaba – 6

Did well after coming on for the stricken Asencio.

Franco Mastantuono – 6

His first appearance in four matches, and he looked bright on the right wing.

Cesar Palacios – 6

Picked up a late yellow card on his Bernabeu debut.

Thiago Pitarch – 6

Another to make their home debut, and the 18-year-old had a couple of nice moments during his 15-minute cameo.

Fran Garcia – N/A

Brought on late to give Carreras a rest, as he appeared for the first time in over a month.