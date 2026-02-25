Real Madrid

WATCH: Vinicius Junior scores to put Real Madrid on the brink of Champions League progression

Real Madrid are heading through to the Champions League Round of 16, having taken the lead on the night against Benfica at the Bernabeu.

It was a tricky start, and on 14 minutes, Benfica struck the opening goal courtesy of Rafa Silva, who stabbed home following a great save from Thibaut Courtois to stop Raul Asencio from putting the ball into his own net. Fortunately for Real Madrid, they drew level on the night thanks to Aurelien Tchouameni, whose ferocious strike from the edge of the box left Anatoliy Trubin with no chance.

Real Madrid have been pushing for the goal that would put them on the brink of progression, and it has now come. Vinicius Junior was allegedly subjected to racist abuse in the first leg, but eight days on, he has scored to give Los Blancos a 3-1 aggregate lead.

That should be the tie for Real Madrid, although they will need to be alert in the closing stages as Benfica will push hard now.

