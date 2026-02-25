Real Madrid

WATCH: Benfica strike early before Aurelien Tchouameni restores parity for Real Madrid

Real Madrid only need to avoid defeat to progress to the next stage of the Champions League, and they are going so at the moment after both teams scored in quick succession in the second leg of their play-off round clash with Benfica at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are without Kylian Mbappe for the match due to injury, but with a one-goal lead from last week’s first leg in Lisbon, there would have been a lot of confidence that Alvaro Arbeloa’s side would ease into the Round of 16. However, it has been a tricky start, and on 14 minutes, Benfica struck the opening goal courtesy of Rafa Silva, who stabbed home following a great save from Thibaut Courtois to stop Raul Asencio from putting the ball into his own net.

That goal woke Real Madrid up, and three minutes later, they drew level on the night. Fede Valverde cut the ball back to Aurelien Tchouameni on the edge of the box, and he fired in despite the best efforts of Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

Real Madrid are under pressure to get the job done tonight, and right now, they are doing it – just. They will be desperate to give themselves a two-goal aggregate buffer as soon as possible, which would settle the nerves in their camp.

