Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni will accuse Vinicius Junior of discriminatory language during his defence to UEFA, according to the latest news on the incident. The Brazilian has accused Prestianni of racist abuse, which UEFA are investigating currently.

Prestianni will not feature against Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League play-off, after UEFA handed out a provisional ban to the Argentine of one-game. They say that the ban is based on the evidence already gathered by their investigation. Benfica did appeal the decision, but that has been rejected by UEFA.

Something Prestianni did not take kindly too, calling UEFA ‘shameful’ for banning him with ‘no evidence’ on social media. He later took down his reaction.

Prestianni to accuse Vinicius of dwarf insult

According to The Times, Prestianni has admitted to using a homophobic slur to UEFA during their altercation, which will earn him a 10-game ban for discriminatory language if he is found guilty. Although it does not correspond to the accusation made by Vinicius, that he called him a monkey, it is punished in the same manner.

Prestianni’s defence will state that he retaliated to Vinicius, who was calling him a ‘dwarf’, mocking his lack of height.

Vinicius unlikely to face punishment

However the Real Madrid star is unlikely to face action as a result. The Article 14 laws, which cover discriminatory language, do not cover ‘physical characteristics such as height, size of ears or baldness,’ reads The Times report.

Benfica have defended Prestianni’s innocence, saying that they stand by their player and his claims that he was not racist. Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has called on UEFA to prove that their campaigns against racism are ‘more than just words’, and to take action on the matter.