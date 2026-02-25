Barcelona finalise signing of highly-rated English winger

Barcelona have been working on strengthening La Masia in recent months, and they have done so again this week with the signing of Ajay Tavares.

In December, it first became known that Barcelona were pursuing Tavares. Initially, Norwich City blocked an approach from the Catalan giants, but a deal was eventually agreed between the two clubs. A number of Premier League clubs had also positioned themselves for the teenager, but in the end, he was set to move to Spain.

Barcelona had hoped to announce Tavares’ arrival in January, but they were held back by bureaucratic issues. Nevertheless, they have managed to sort everything now, and earlier this week, he was announced as their latest signing.

🤝 Acord per a la incorporació del jugador 𝗔𝗷𝗮𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘀 al Juvenil A del Barça procedent del Norwich City 🆕 Acuerdo para la incorporación de Ajay Tavares al Barça. El jugador procede del Norwich City#FCBMasia 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/bW9cesdD9I — FC Barcelona – Masia (@FCBmasia) February 23, 2026

Tavares to start with U19s with view to promotion

According to ESPN, the idea is for Tavares to begin his Barcelona journey with the club’s U19s. He will be one step below fellow winter signings Hamza Abdelkarim and Juwensley Onstein, although he will have chances to make the step up to Barca Atletic if he sufficiently impresses over the next few months.

Barcelona have been laser-focused on their academy setup over the last few years, which has happened in part due to their financial woes making it difficult for signings to be made for the first team. They have regularly promoted from within, and soon, Tavares could be someone that turns out for the senior squad.

Tavares is the second Englishman to have joined Barcelona this season, following Marcus Rashford’s loan move from Manchester United last summer. As things stand, he will be heading back to Old Trafford at the end of the campaign, although discussions are already ongoing for a permanent deal to be finalised with the Premier League giants, who are increasingly resigned to losing the 28-year-old, who is very happy in Catalonia.