Barcelona planning to sign full-back on free transfer this summer

Despite making just two starts in the past month, Barcelona are looking to make their move for Joao Cancelo permanent. The Portuguese defender arrived on loan in January from Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, after taking a pay cut to make the deal happen.

Cancelo’s deal caused a stir in Barcelona, with manager Hansi Flick originally keen to bring in a central defender. However President Joan Laporta reportedly sanctioned the deal before getting the green light from Flick following a conversation with agent Jorge Mendes in December. His return to the club could be made permanent though.

Barcelona plans to keep Joao Cancelo

The Blaugrana will attempt to make his move permanent in the summer though, say Sport. The Catalan daily explain that Barcelona have promised to sign him on a permanent deal if he makes it financially viable, and if his performances are up to scratch. That requires him not only to take a significant wage cut, but also to negotiate an exit from Al-Hilal on a free transfer. His deal in Saudi Arabia runs until 2027, meaning he will have a year remaining on it this summer.

Debate over Cancelo continuity

A slightly different picture is painted by Marca, who say that there is uncertainty over his future. The sporting department of the club is debating what to do with Cancelo, whose arrival was greeted with mixed reviews, but if he continues the form he showed against Levante, then it could persuade the club to try and keep him. The 31-year-old provided an assist for Frenkie de Jong, and he provides cover for both full-back positions, where currently they only have Gerard Martin, Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde beyond Cancelo.

Olivé: "Between 12 and 14 million euros are missing to reach 1:1." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 24, 2026

It is certainly a significant reaction to one performance; Cancelo has played six times thus far for Barcelona, racking up 248 minutes. The Levante game was the first time that he finished a match, having been withdrawn in his other two starts, and it was the first time he stood out positively. After the game, Cancelo did point out that he was getting back to fitness since arriving at the club.