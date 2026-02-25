Real Madrid were linked with Florian Wirtz for some time before he eventually moved to Liverpool last summer. However Los Blancos had the chance to move for the ex-Bayer Leverkusen playmaker – and may well do so in the future.

Wirtz was on Real Madrid’s radar since bursting onto the scene as an 18-year-old at Leverkusen – like almost every top side across the continent, Wirtz was regarded as an excellent talent, and their scouts came back impressed by him. However Los Blancos ended up spending €165m on Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono, prioritising other positions.

Wirtz agent: ‘My great wish is that he plays for Real Madrid’

Speaking on podcast Phrasenmaher, Wirtz’s agent Volker Struth has revealed that he is keen for his client to follow in the footsteps of Toni Kroos, another of the players he represents.

“I wasn’t behind any of the offers that were on the table. My greatest wish would have been to see Florian at Real Madrid, and I think I’m not the only one. Also because of my history with Toni and my relationship with the Real Madrid management. I think he would have been very happy there,” Diario AS quote.

“He’s doing quite well at Liverpool now, he’s a very young player and who knows what will happen in his career.”

Xabi Alonso was behind Wirtz move

There was plenty of reporting at the time that then manager Xabi Alonso was keen on taking Wirtz with him to the Bernabeu, albeit he was not a priority. Struth confirms that Alonso would have given the move the green light.

“During the phase when things were between Bayern and Liverpool, when the transfer was being discussed, I contacted the parents and called Xabi and told him, ‘Listen, take the boy. Try to talk to Florentino.’ The response was clear: ‘You have to talk to him’.” Struth then sent the following message to the Real Madrid president: ‘Dear Florentino, how are you? I’ve told you several times that I have an interesting player here that I’d like to recommend to you.’

“Xabi would have liked to bring him in, but sometimes you’re not in the right place at the right time. That year he didn’t fit the squad, the budget, and everything that entails. Real Madrid’s coffers aren’t always overflowing either. But I’m certain of one thing: Florian Wirtz improves any team.”

Perez responded to Struth, but passed on the responsibility to General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez. The German agent says he later learned that Los Blancos did not consider a move for Wirtz seriously.

“Thank you, dear Volker. You know your advice is always very important to me. Have you spoken to Jose about this?”

In this case, it is not surprising that Real Madrid did not move for Wirtz. Two years earlier, Real Madrid spent big on Jude Bellingham from the Bundesliga, and considered him the midfielder that should operate behind their forwards. The addition of Arda Guler has provided further competition for places too.