Real Madrid will have midfielder Fede Valverde available for their Champions League clash with Benfica this week, after UEFA dismissed a case brought against him by the Portuguese side. The Uruguayan was not punished during the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie, despite appearing to lash out at left-back Samuel Dahl.

Valverde, who operated in a hybrid role in midfield, moving centrally and on the right flank, was engaged in a battle with Dahl on the right wing as he tried to make progress. The Swedish defender went to slow his progress, and as he made contact, Valverde tried to shrug him off with his fist.

UEFA dismiss violent conduct claim against Valverde

After the match, Benfica reported Valverde to UEFA, alleging that it was violent conduct. However UEFA have dismissed that claim, as per Marca, feeling there was not sufficient evidence to take action. Benfica put out the following statement after UEFA gave their verdict.

“It is regrettable that, despite the clear evidence in the images showing the aggression against Benfica player Samuel Dahl, UEFA decided not to take any disciplinary action. This was undoubtedly a red card offense that went unpunished during the match.”

Prestianni set to miss return leg at Bernabeu

UEFA and Benfica find themselves at odds over multiple issues, of course the headline being the temporary suspension handed out to Gianluca Prestianni over alleged racist abuse towards Vinicius Junior. Benfica have appealed the sanction, but are unlikely to receive a verdict before the game.

President Rui Costa had the following to say upon Benfica’s arrival in the Spanish capital.

“We’re talking about two different cases. We don’t want to use other incidents from the match to invalidate Prestianni’s situation, but there was a clear act of aggression by Valverde. I wasn’t on the pitch to know what was said or not. We believe our player. We know the players we have at home. Prestianni is anything but racist,” he told Diario AS.

Valverde is likely to play on Wednesday night at the Bernabeu, although there is some doubt about his fitness. Alvaro Arbeloa withdrew him for the closing stages of Real Madrid’s 2-1 loss to Osasuna, explaining that he has been playing through pain for some time.