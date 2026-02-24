Real Madrid may be forced to see out their slender advantage over Benfica in their Champions League play-off second leg without star forward Kylian Mbappe. Manager Alvaro Arbeloa seemed confident that he would do so, but reports coming out of the Spanish capital have cast doubt on his fitness.

Mbappe has been dealing with knee pain since December, and sat out their penultimate La Liga game with Real Sociedad, but played against Benfica in Lisbon and Osasuna in Pamplona last week. Before their return leg with Benfica, Arbeloa told the press that he was fit to play, but that may not be the case.

Mbappe a doubt for Benfica – and Getafe

According to Diario AS, Mbappe’s knee is not in ideal condition, and the advice is that he rests it for their game against Benfica, and for their home tie with Getafe on Monday night in La Liga. Los Blancos will make a final call on Wednesdasy, depending on how his knee feels, but there is growing concern over his fitness.

Their information is corroborated by L’Equipe, via Marca, who say that on Tuesday Mbappe left Real Madrid’s training session, for fear of aggravating his knee pain. Real Madrid are yet to publish their squad list for the game against Benfica.

Dean Huijsen ruled out for Champions League

More certain is that Dean Huijsen will not play against Benfica. Marca say that Huijsen did not train on Tuesday, due to calf problems that have been bothering him. The Spain international was also absent against Osasuna at the weekend. Huijsen’s involvement against Getafe will depend on how his injury progresses. It is expected that Fede Valverde will be fit to play after being brought off at El Sadar due to injury concern.

Arbeloa will be forced to choose from two of Antonio Rudiger, Raul Asencio and David Alaba at the back, although it seems likely based on prior patterns it will be the former two. Mbappe would likely be replaced by Gonzalo Garcia up front, with Rodrygo Goes still suspended.