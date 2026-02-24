RCD Mallorca have sacked manager Jagoba Arrasate after a year and a half in charge of the club, following their third straight defeat this weekend. Los Bermellones currently sit in 18th, a point away from safety.

Arrasate’s side fell to a third straight defeat against Celta Vigo on Sunday, losing 2-0 at Balaidos, but managing just a single shot on goal in Galicia. Mallorca have thanked Arrasate for his work, and commitment, as well as that of his staff, as they ‘look to open a new chapter with the objective of reversing the current dynamic and facing the challenges that remain this season with the best chances.’

Arrasate’s tricky tenure comes to an end

Replacing Javier Aguirre after he took Mallorca to a Copa del Rey final, Arrasate arrived with the hope that he could kick on with the squad in place and make the islanders a European challenger. However Arrasate struggled to implement his counter-attacking style with the five at the back that Aguirre had been using, and Mallorca were closer to relegation than Europe for much of the season, although they eventually finished a respectable 10th last season – four points from Europe.

This year started off with drama surrounding veteran Dani Rodriguez, who complained about Jan Virgili being used ahead of him against Real Madrid. Mallorca improved with a switch to four at the back, but still struggled for consistency. Despite Vedat Muriqi being the second-top scorer in La Liga, Mallorca’s recent results have seen them drop into the relegation zone.

The 47-year-old finished with a record of 21 wins, 15 draws and 32 losses in his 68 encounters, scoring 69 goals and conceding 94 times. His Mallorca averaged 1.15 points per game.

Toni Amor a candidate to replace Arrasate

According to Marca, Mexico assistant manager Toni Amor is in the frame to replace him. Amor, 49, is working with Aguirre coaching El Tri, but is a native of the island. His contract is up after the World Cup, and Amor has assisted Aguirre at Leganes, Monterrey and Mallorca prior to this job. His previous experience as a head coach was at UD Ibiza in 2017-18, UD Arenal and Atletico Baleares in the early 2000s.