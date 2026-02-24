Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has dismissed the idea that Kylian Mbappe is not the centre-forward that they need. The French forward has been struggling with knee issues since December, but there has been a narrative that the combination of Vinicius Junior and Mbappe brings with it more structural issues.

The main narrative before their clash with Benfica in the Champions League centred around the ongoing investigation into racist abuse, allegedly directed at Vinicius Junior by Gianluca Prestianni. However on Monday, Barcelona President Joan Laporta claimed that the biggest scandal in Spanissh football is not the Negreira case, but the fact that Real Madrid fans have been choosing th refereees for the previous 70 years in the CTA.

“As you say, I’m not going to comment on candidate Laporta’s words. For me, the biggest scandal is that the Negreira case remains unresolved,” he responded.

Mbappe fit to face Benfica

After a discreet performance in Pamplona this weekend, there had been some suggestion that Mbappe is not fully fit after his knee problems. He sat out their previous Liga match against Real Sociedad, and did not shine as his teammates did in Lisbon either.

“Ready to play tomorrow, which is the most important thing right now (smiles). It’s been several weeks… everyone knows that, but I want to highlight his effort and commitment. He tries to help us on the field. He’s a game-changer, and the defenders know that he can decide a match with any action. He’s ready for tomorrow, and I’m sure he’ll have a great game.”

‘He knows exactly how to move’ – Arbeloa on Mbappe

Previously in his career, Mbappe has often preferred to play off the left side with a classic number nine to work with. At Real Madrid, he has become the focal point, but some have suggested that it does not suit him.

“I don’t think his problem is scoring goals. Not scoring, nor how he does it. You make decisions on the pitch, and if I had to highlight his qualities, he’s very intelligent. He knows exactly where to move. There will be times to create chances inside the box and others outside. But Kylian knows perfectly well what he has to do on the pitch, and you only have to look at his stats to understand that he does it well.”

Mbappe’s record of 38 goals and six assists in 33 appearances would certainly appear to put that question beyond doubt, but his detractors have pointed out that the last two times Real Madrid have played with a traditional number nine in Gonzalo Garcia, they have scored nine goals against Real Sociedad and Real Betis.