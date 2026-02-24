Former Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi is set to stand trial, after being accused of sexual assault in Paris. The Moroccan star has defended his innocence on several occasions in interviews.

The incident in question occurred in February of 2023, when the alleged victim traveled to Hakimi’s house in Paris. They claim that Hakimi touched her genitals without consent, before she fled the seen.

Achraf Hakimi to stand trial for sexual assault

The Paris Saint-Germain defender will now stand trial for the accusations, as per Marca. The investigation has been finalised by the French authorities, and the investigating judge has considered that there is sufficient evidence in order to take the case to trial.

Hakimi responds to latest developments

Shortly after the news broke, Hakimi took to social media to address the matter. He responded with the following statement on his Twitter/X account.

“Today, a rape accusation is enough to justify a trial, even though I contest it and everything proves that it is false. It is as unfair to the innocent as it is to sincere victims. I await this trial calmly, which will allow the truth to come out publicly.” https://twitter.com/AchrafHakimi/status/2026242310422311281?s=20

Hakimi claims trial is a result of failed blackmail attempt

Previously, Hakimi has taken defended himself in an interview, claiming that the entire incident is a fabrication. His contention is that the alleged victim is trying to blackmail him for money, and that the case will be thrown out. PSG are yet to adress the matter publicly, and it is not yet clear when the trial will take place.

Previous partner and mother of his two children, Hiba Abouk, responded publicly to the claim after the story first emerged back in 2023, saying that ‘I have and will always be on the side of victims’.