Barcelona are doing little to hide the fact that they are keen to sign a new striker in the summer, as the ageing Robert Lewandowski enters the final six months of his deal. However their chances of bringing in their top target looks slim due to the club’s salary limit situation.

The Blaugrana have been heavily linked to Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez over the past year, and he is reportedly their preferred choice up front to replace Lewandowski. Los Colchoneros have quoted a prohibitive price of €200m though, which would appear to bury any chances of a deal happening. Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, who is also out of contract in the summer, has also been linked with a move to Barcelona – his agents have held talks with Barcelona Director of Football Deco.

Manchester City forward on Barcelona shortlist

According to Sport, Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush is also on Barcelona’s shortlist this summer. They believe that he would fit what they are looking for, and feel Manchester City might be willing to do a deal for less than the €75m that they paid for him two summers ago. The Catalan side were following his progress while he was at Eintracht Frankfurt, and have positive reports on him from their scouting team.

Barcelona feel Marmoush could fit number nine profile

Their information continues on to say that Barcelona believe he is the type of forward that could suit their game. Like Alvarez, Marmoush is mobile and versatile, basing his game off intelligent movement. He has quality on the ball, and Hansi Flick is also a fan of his – they are also placing more stock on his time at Eintracht than at City, where he has not lived up to his price tag.

🚨 With 11 goals and 12 assists, only Lamine Yamal (15+13) has participated in more goals than Fermín López this season. Rashford has 10+13, Raphinha, Ferran 16+1, and Lewandowski 13+3. [@juanjimenista] pic.twitter.com/V60SJSfKbH — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 23, 2026

This season, Marmoush has played just 895 minutes, a total of 11 starts. Those minutes have translated to four goals and two assists, while overall, he has 12 goals and five assists in 49 appearances for City. In the Bundesliga, he registered 37 goals and 20 assists in 67 appearances for Eintracht.