Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa would be not be drawn into criticising the words of his former manager and mentor Jose Mourinho, after the Benfica manager questioned why Vinicius Junior celebrated as he did in Lisbon last week. The Portuguese manager shifted the topic of conversation when being asked about Gianluca Prestianni’s alleged racial abuse towards Vinicius.

UEFA announced on Monday that Prestianni had been handed a temporary one-game suspension, meaning he would not play at the Bernabeu, as they wait to conclude their investigation into the allegations. Benfica have launched an appeal, but are unlikely to receive a verdict before the match. Arbeloa did not give an opinion on the ban.

“We haven’t discussed it in the dressing room, and my opinion remains the same: we have an opportunity to strike a blow against racism. UEFA has always championed this fight and now has the chance to make a significant impact.”

‘Vinicius has shown great courage and character’

Speaking on Vinicius’ character and his state of ind going into the game, Arbeloa was pleased with how he had responded in recent weeks generally, as well as against Benfica.

“He’s doing very well, very eager. He’s highly motivated for these kinds of matches. Since I arrived, he’s been performing exceptionally well, making a real difference. We want to get the most out of him, to give him opportunities to showcase his full potential. And then… he has a lot of character, he’s a leader. We need him to have another great game tomorrow.”

“He has always shown great courage and character. Anyone in his situation… I don’t know how I would react in his shoes. He has always acted bravely; that has always been his response, and it always will be, because he is a fighter. And tomorrow he will go out to fight. To show that he is one of the best footballers on the planet.

Arbeloa avoids criticising Mourinho

In the Spanish capital, there is a certain tension in the air, with Real Madrid expected to go out onto the pitch fired up. However Arbeloa was keen to avoid that narrative.

“No; we’re completely focused on the match. On playing at a high level, putting on a great show. On winning. And that’s where we’re putting all our energy and effort. The rest… it’s not our concern. It’s not up to us to make those decisions, it’s UEFA’s.”

Before Arbeloa spoke, Thibaut Courtois had said that he was disappointed in Mourinho talking about Vinicius’ celebrations when asked about the alleged racist insult made to him. Arbeloa was asked if he agreed, but refused to criticise Mourinho.

“I still believe what I said last week, here and in Lisbon: Vini scored a beautiful, fantastic goal. And nothing he can do, or has done, justifies an act of racism. I said it then and I’ll say it again: that’s the most important thing. Nothing justifies an act of racism.”

Arbeloa: Mourinho absence matters little

Mourinho will not speak to the press ahead of the game, with his assistant Joao Tralhao who gives the pre-match press conference. The Real Madrid manager didn’t think that his suspension for the game would have much of an impact.

“Just as the team is focused on playing a great match, so am I. It won’t be the first time in Mourinho’s career that he’s not been on the bench, and his teams have always performed well. I expect a great team tomorrow, with a few adjustments after the first leg. I hope for a great match, a great spectacle… and that Madrid wins.”

In terms of the atmopshere on the whole in the dressing room, Arbeloa was keen to steer the conversation away from last week’s incidents.

“There’s a lot of excitement. A lot of anticipation for a great Champions League night at the Bernabeu, because we know the atmosphere that’s already there and will continue to be there. We have a lot at stake. People often say, ‘this is a final,’ and it’s going to be one. Whoever wins will advance. All our passion and energy.”