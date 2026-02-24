Atletico Madrid have called on Antoine Griezmann more and more as the season has gone on, but have been given a firm reminder that they must prepare for life without him. The French legend is reportedly in advanced talks to leave the club, most likely in the summer.

Griezmann is undoubtedly in the twilight of his career at the Metropolitano, and there was some suggestion that he could leave last summer. However he penned a two-year contract extension, in theory tying him to Atletico Madrid until 2027. Meanwhile he has always expressed a desire to finish his career in the United States, and it seems a question of when rather than if.

Orlando City in advanced talks with Griezmann

According to The Athletic, Orlando City are in advanced talks with Griezmann over a move. They are one of four clubs in MLS that are interested in signing him, but Orlando have priority, as they acquired his ‘discovery rights’. They are keen to bring him in before the end of the MLS transfer window (26th of March), but the 34-year-old’s camp say he is unlikely to move before the end of the European season.

There is no agreement yet in place, and negotiations between Atletico and Orlando have not yet taken place either. Los Colchoneros are expected to take into account Griezmann’s wishes in any negotiations though.

Griezmann: Quality that never seems to grow old

Although his legs are not what they once were, Griezmann continues to prove his worth to Atletico, with 12 goals and two assists in his 35 appearances, averaging a goal contribution every 111 minutes. Diego Simeone continues to praise their record goalscorer whenever asked about him, and his faith remains evident, given he started Griezmann in their Copa del Rey semi-final against Barcelona, where he starred in a 4-0 win in the first leg.