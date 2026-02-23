Real Madrid make decision on Jose Mourinho return as manager

Real Madrid could be looking for a new manager in the summer, with Alvaro Arbeloa only contracted until the end of the season. While his record, particularly in La Liga, has been good, there is not enough evidence to suggest that he has significantly improved the team since taking over from Xabi Alonso, which could mean that he is replaced.

Jurgen Klopp remains Real Madrid’s leading candidate in the event that a new manager is sought, but in recent weeks, there has been speculation regarding a possible return to the Bernabeu for Jose Mourinho, whose Benfica side face Los Blancos in the second leg of their Champions League play-off tie on Wednesday.

However, Mourinho himself has already denied these reports, and now Diario AS have confirmed that Real Madrid have never considered re-hiring the Portuguese. They do not see him as being of the required standard to take the club forward, which does make sense considering his record as a manager in recent years.

Real Madrid have a big managerial decision to make

This summer is a big one for Real Madrid, who have big calls to make regarding the manager and a number of their first team players. It had been hoped that Alonso would spearhead a new era starting from this season, but his departure in January means that another new one is likely to begin from the 2026-27 campaign onwards.

Much will depend on which managers are available for hire this summer. Klopp is yet to give any indication that he is willing to return to the dugout, but the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann could be available after the 2026 World Cup. They are not yet being discussed within the Real Madrid offices, but that could change over the next few months.