Real Madrid lost 2-1 to Osasuna, and despite needing a goal in the closing stages, they did not turn to Franco Mastantuono. The 18-year-old, who signed last summer for a fee of €45m, has not played a single minutes in Los Blancos’ last three matches, which has confused supporters and pundits alike.

Mastantuono recently spoke highly of Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, but in the last couple of weeks, he has not been trusted. In particular, those in Argentina are concerned about the situation, with former footballer Norberto Alonso taking aim at the Bernabeu club during a recent interview (via Marca).

“They are killing him. Do you know why? I think that boy is going to end up in a team at the bottom. Then, maybe he will return to Real Madrid, but first he has to be given the chance to show that he can play for Real Madrid.”

Argentine national team concerned about Mastantuono

As per the report, officials of the Argentine national team have been monitoring Mastantuono’s situation in recent weeks, and his lack of action is causing problems. They are not happy about him barely playing, as it will not leave him in good stead ahead of La Finalissima in March, as well as this summer’s World Cup in North America.

Arbeloa’s decision to switch to a midfield four has been to the detriment of Mastantuono, and it is persists, he could continue to be frozen out – especially when Rodrygo Goes returns from injury in the next couple of weeks.

In hindsight, a loan exit in January could have been the ideal solution for the teenager, who did receive an approach from reigning Serie A champions Napoli. He turned that down, but he may now been regretting that, given his current lack of prominence.