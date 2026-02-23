PSG concede defeat to Kylian Mbappe in €61m legal case

Over the last 12 months, Kylian Mbappe has been embroiled in a legal battle with former club Paris Saint-Germain. The 27-year-old has claimed that he is owed unpaid bonuses, and in December, the Preud’homme Court ruled in favour of the Real Madrid striker.

Mbappe was to be awarded €61m in damages, although PSG reserved the right to appeal the verdict. However, they have chosen not to do so, as reported by Marca. As such, he will soon be compensated, with the Ligue 1 side confirming that “for the sake of responsibility and in order to put a definitive end to a procedure that has gone on for too long, the club has decided not to prolong this litigation”.

The breakdown of the money owed to Mbappe

Mbappe is to be paid exactly €60.9m by PSG. The breakdown of this amount is as follows: €36.6m for the last signing bonus; €17,25m for his April, May and June 2024 salaries; €1,725m holiday pay; €1,5m of ethics bonus for the months of April, May and June 2024, and finally, €150k gross for paid holidays on ethics bonus reminder for the months of April, May and June 2024.

Mbappe can now look forward to his owed money coming in, but more importantly, he can put this matter behind him. It’s one that he has been involved in for some time, but the fact that it is over means that he no longer needs to deal with PSG anymore.

As for on-field matters, Mbappe is hoping to return to form as soon as possible. He was poor in the weekend defeat at Osasuna, but he will have a chance to bounce back when Real Madrid host Benfica in the second leg of their Champions League play-off round tie at the Bernabeu on Wednesday evening.