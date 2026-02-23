There has been plenty of drama across La Liga matches this season, with nine having been played across Spain thus far. The top and bottom of the table have been affected in matchday 25, which ends on Monday night when Alaves host Girona at Mendizorroza.

Athletic Club continue winning run amid VAR controversy

Athletic Club 2-1 Elche

Athletic Club have won their last three matches in La Liga, with the latest success coming against Elche on Friday night. Gorka Guruzeta fired the home side into the lead on the hour mark, and although Andre Silva equalised, Los Leones’ number 12 notched the winner from the penalty spot after a contentious foul was given on Aymeric Laporte.

Real Sociedad held in six-goal thriller at Anoeta

Real Sociedad 3-3 Real Oviedo

The match of the weekend was in Donostia-San Sebastian, where Real Sociedad and Real Oviedo played out a thrilling draw. The visitors scored twice in three second half minutes to take a two-goal lead, but this was reserved by Orri Oskarsson (x2) and Duje Caleta-Car, although Eric Bailly struck late to ensure a share of the spoils.

Real Betis lose ground in Champions League race

Real Betis 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Real Betis were forced to settle for a point at La Cartuja after an impressive away performance from Rayo Vallecano. Cedric Bakambu opened the scoring on 16 minutes, but Isi Palazon’s equaliser later in the first half means that Los Verdiblancos have dropped off in the race for the top 4.

Sevilla edge past 10-man Sevilla at the Coliseum

Getafe 0-1 Sevilla

Sevilla picked up a crucial victory ahead of El Gran Derbi next weekend, as they saw off Getafe. Djene was shown a straight red card in the first half, and Los Nervionenses took advantage when Djibril Sow netted for the second match in a row.

Iago Aspas late show as Celta Vigo see off Mallorca

Celta Vigo 2-0 Mallorca

Celta Vigo moved into the top 6 after a late victory over Mallorca at Balaidos. Fresh off his heroics in the Europa League, Iago Aspas was the difference maker as he opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 85 minutes before sealing the win in stoppage time.

Villarreal come from behind to claim derby bragging rights

Villarreal 2-1 Valencia

Villarreal remain in 3rd after defeating Valencia in the Valencian derby at La Ceramica. Largie Ramazani had opened the scoring for the away side, but goals from Santi Comesana and Pape Gueye ensured that the Yellow Submarine remain three points ahead of Atletico Madrid, who were victorious on Saturday.