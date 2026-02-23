In the summer of 2021, Joan Laporta had the darkest day of his three spells in his role as Barcelona president. Under his stewardship, Lionel Messi left the Catalan club after an agreement over a new contract was deemed impossible.

As per Catalunya Radio (via Sport), Laporta has been speaking about that time. He admitted that a new contract for Messi was possible, but in the end, it was ruled out due to the harm that it would have caused to Barcelona in the long run.

“We did not want to sign the CVC to be able to register it because we considered that it was harmful to the club. Barça is above players, directors or presidents and we couldn’t do it. It is what has left me the saddest as president. They are disappointing moments like when Koeman, Xavi, Piqué or others left. These are difficult times, but we couldn’t accept it. The amounts of his contract if we renewed it were unaffordable and that is why he could not continue.

“Both Messi and other players I knew from my first stage and you love and appreciate them. We are very grateful to all these players, but Barça have also done a lot for them. It couldn’t be and Leo couldn’t continue.”

Laporta admits Messi relations are broken

Laporta was also asked about his relationship with Messi. He previously claimed that it had recovered after the Argentine’s exit in 2021, although he has now gone back on this.

“The relationship with Messi is not what it was. There was also an incident at the Ballon d’Or award ceremony in which I went to greet him and he considered that we did not have to greet each other. From there, there was some rapprochement and we hope that this will happen in the future. The relationship is damaged, but he is a legend of Barça.”