Barcelona election season is in full swing, with the countdown ongoing to the presidential vote next month. Joan Laporta is the overwhelming favourite to be re-elected, and right now, he is in the process of staking his claim to return to office.

On Saturday, Laporta was out-and-about in Barcelona, as he continued his campaign run. He made a speech at the Port Sitges Resort Hotel, and as per MD, he spoke during this on how he had helped stabilise the Catalan club’s financial woes.

“The club is objectively and indisputably better than five years ago, thanks to a management that has allowed the entity to save itself from a limit economic situation, recover its institutional credibility and put it back in the front line. Good management is not the result of chance, but of constant work, courageous decisions and the commitment of a management and executive team that has placed the shield above any other interest.”

Laporta: Barcelona cannot fall into inexperienced hands

Laporta made it clear that he believes voters should back him because of his experience of running the club, as he aimed a small dig at the candidates also in the running to become Barcelona’s next president.

“The club does not it must fall into inexperienced hands. Institutional stability must be reaffirmed, social and economic, culminating the project of the new Spotify Camp Nou, consolidating a modern, professional and high-level governance model, maintain the sporting ambition in all sections, guarantee the ownership model of members and continue to defend the essence of the Club and the commitment with democracy, freedom and the Catalan language and culture.”

It has been two weeks since Laporta handed in his resignation, as per Barcelona rules for the election process. He is confident of being re-elected, and right now, it is clear to see why, given how popular he has been with the club’s members and supporters.