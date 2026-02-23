Harry Kane responds to transfer interest from Barcelona

Barcelona have plans to sign a new striker this summer, as they seek a replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The veteran number nine is unlikely to have his contract renewed before it expires in June, and work is already being done on drawing up a list of possible targets to pursue.

Throughout the season, Barcelona have been linked with Harry Kane, who will be available for €65m. The Bayern Munich and England star is one of the world’s best strikers, and he could follow in Lewandowski’s path by swapping Bavaria for Catalonia in his 30s.

Barcelona presidential pre-candidate Xavier Vilajoana has plans for Kane to be signed if he is elected during next month’s vote, and the player himself has now responded to this. As per Diario AS, the 32-year-old has admitted that he knows little about the situation with the La Liga leaders, although he is very happy at Bayern.

“I haven’t heard anything. Of course, my father and brother take care of these matters, so I don’t know if they’ve heard anything. But they haven’t told me anything. I enjoy being here on the pitch and I’m very happy at Bayern. My focus is on this season and here at Bayern.”

Kane would be a superstar signing for Barcelona

Whether he can be signed is one thing, but if Barcelona have any chance of bringing Kane is, they surely need to take it. There is a distinct lack of top-level younger strikers available on the market right now, so they may be best served repeating the Lewandowski trick from four years prior.

It remains to be seen whether Kane would be open to joining Barcelona, but even if he is, whether the Catalans make a move will be determined by whether their president, whoever it is, gives the green light for a deal to be sought.