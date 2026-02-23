Atletico Madrid have already started thinking about the business they will do during the summer transfer window, which promises to be another busy one at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. There are a number of positions in Diego Simeone’s squad that need to be addressed, with one of them being left-back.

Matteo Ruggeri has had an up-and-down season since joining from Atalanta last summer, and his inconsistent form has often led Simeone to play David Hancko as a full-back. Coupled with Javi Galan moving to Osasuna in January, it means that Atleti sporting director Mateu Alemany will almost certainly be looking to add another left-back.

In recent weeks, Atleti have been linked with Carlos Romero, who has shone for Espanyol this season. The 24-year-old, who is projected to return to parent club Villarreal in the summer, has now spoken on the possibility of a move to the Spanish capital during an interview with Diario AS.

“I feel very flattered that they relate me to big clubs. Atletico are a giant of Spain. I’m not going to find out now, but I’m going on my way: I have a contract with Villarreal, now I’m at Espanyol and in the summer we’ll see what happens.

“You never know the future, but I don’t know what will happen, that’s why I’m focused on continuing this year, on finishing well with Espanyol, on leaving it where it deserves, hopefully as high as possible, and in the summer to see what we decide and see what happens.”

Barcelona also linked with Romero move

Should Atleti move for Romero in the summer, they could face stiff competition. Barcelona are also keeping tabs on the defender, as they seek to reinforce their left-back position, which is an area that they have also struggled in this season.