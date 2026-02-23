Barcelona are in the market for a new striker, as they prepare to part ways with Robert Lewandowski at the end of the season. A number of targets have been identified in recent months, and recently, a new name has been added into the mix.

The likes of Julian Alvarez and Harry Kane have been mentioned as targets, but it is far from certain that Barcelona will be able to spend big money on a new number nine. Because of this, low-cost options are being considered, and one of these is Armando Gonzalez.

As per ESPN (via Sport), Barcelona have already made contact with Gonzalez’s representatives. The 22-year-old, whose nickname is La Hormiga (The Ant), has been in sublime form for Chivas this season, with 17 goals in 24 matches, and this has alerted the La Liga leaders to his situation in Mexico.

Aside from Barcelona, Gonzalez is attracting interest from a number of clubs across Europe. CSKA Moscow are prepared to pay $20m to sign him, while the likes of West Ham United, Feyenoord and Celtic have also been linked with a summer move for the Mexico international striker.

Barcelona need to make the right signing this summer

It is imperative that Barcelona make the right decision this summer when pursuing a new number nine. Lewandowski’s exit will leave a big void, even if he has struggled for form this season, and that will need to be filled effectively. An established name would be the ideal move, but it well be that an up-and-comer like Gonzalez is brought in to compete alongside Ferran Torres.

It remains to be seen who Barcelona go all-in for during the summer transfer window. Any deal will be tricky due to their well-documented financial woes, although these could be eased before the end of the season.