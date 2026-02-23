Atletico Madrid are poised to have another busy summer transfer window, as they continue efforts to close on Barcelona and Real Madrid. There are plans to address multiple areas of Diego Simeone’s squad, with one of those being midfield.

Rodrigo Mendoza and Obed Vargas were signed in January from Elche and Seattle Sounders respectively, although neither player is likely to hold a significant squad position in next couple of years. As such, there is scope for an addition or two, with Ederson dos Santos noted as one Atleti’s leading targets.

But he is not the only option under consideration. As per CaughtOffside, Atleti are considering a move for Bernardo Silva, who is set to become a free agent in the summer.

Silva is in the final few months of his contract with Manchester City, and until now, there has been no moves made to offer the Portugal international a renewal. This has led to significant speculation regarding his situation, with Barcelona another of the clubs to have been linked with signing him.

Silva would suit Simeone down to the ground

Silva has previously shown interest in playing in La Liga, and Atleti could give him the chance to do so this summer. The 31-year-old will have many offers on the table, but it would be no surprise to see him prioritise any that come his way from Spanish shores.

Silva would add experience to a young Atleti squad, which would be needed in the event of Koke Resurreccion and/or Antoine Griezmann leaving. He would also be an excellent fit for the way that Simeone wants his side to play, in what he has a competitive streak that will be vital in helping Los Colchoneros close the gap on Barcelona and Real Madrid ahead of them in La Liga.