Sevilla obtain vital win to release pressure against 10-man Getafe

Getafe 0-1 Sevilla

Just three points separated Getafe in 11th and Sevilla in 13th coming into the game, but atmosphere at both clubs was vastly different. Los Nervionenses had won just once in the last two months (nine games), and were reeling from the news that manager Matias Almeyda would be suspended for half of their remaining games. After their own nine-game winless run ended two games ago, Getafe were feeling like themselves again, and might even have been considered favourites following a convincing win over Villarreal.

Neither side opened the game with the confidence of a favourite though, prioritising self-preservation over damage to the opposition. Despite the sun coming out, the game was congested and showing flu-like symptoms, with no flow. It was not until the 20th minute that a tame Luis Vazquez broke the duck in terms of shots, and Sevilla did not manage their first until stoppage time, a limp header wide from a set-piece. Getafe were the first side to blink though, with captain Dakonam Djene going in studs up on Gabriel Suazo, punished with a straight red card after 26 minutes.

Even with a numerical advantage, Sevilla risked little and got similar reward in exchange. Akor Adams was leading the line, and in theory, Isaac Romero was supporting him, but between the front pairing and the wingers, all four appeared to be playing on their own against the Getafe defence.

Sevilla edge ahead, but only just

Sensing their opportunity, Chidera Ejuke and Adnan Januzaj were sent on at the break for Baptiste Mendy and Gabriel Suazo, in an attempt to take the game to Getafe. Los Azulones were firmly in siege mode to start the second half though, and while Sevilla now played in their half, every foul and every clearance was cheered as a tiny victory by the home fans.

Sevilla were making little headway with the Getafe defence until a rare move of clarity in the 65th minute. Coming down the right side, the ball was played into the feet of Akor Adams in the box. Holding off Abdel Abqar, his touch behind him was the perfect lay-off for Djibril Sow in the centre of the box – the Swiss midfielder strolled onto the ball and placed it low into the bottom right-hand corner for the lead.

Ejuke had a golden chance to slip Adams into a prime goalscoring position with 10 minutes remaining, but he slowed the move down too much, before Alexis Sanchez also couldn’t make the best use of their new-found space. When Kike Salas bundled a free header in the box wide from a corner, Getafe seemed to awaken, and despite their ten men, managed to turn up the temperature on Sevilla. Nemanja Gudelj stretched twice to get a head on Luis Milla’s excellent deliveries, before Martin Satriano forced the first save of note from Odysseas Vlachodimos, pushing it around his left post.

That short-lived flurry of pressure was as close as Getafe got though, even if the decible levels and the shaky nature of Sevilla’s football suggested otherwise. They were the nerves of side with just a single win in 2026, and a defence that ranks in the bottom three. Getafe found themselves too stretched, too short and too exhausted to place Sevilla’s backline under the pressure that might cause it to crack.

Los Nervionenses are unlikely to use this match as a blueprint under which they can progress in the coming games, but the three points suit them marvellously. A valve for the mounting pressure ahead of the Seville derby, it jumps them above Getafe into 11th, and provides a five-point cushion to the drop zone. Jose Bordalas is unlikely to reproach his side too much for their efforts in the circumstances, perhaps the experience of Djene should have shielded him from the red card he earned in the first half. His primary irritation will be knowledge that his Getafe were certainly not much worse than Sevilla, and on equal footing, arguably better.