Real Madrid have drawn up plans to re-sign at least two of their La Fabrica graduates during this summer’s transfer window. It’s taken for granted that Nico Paz will return from Como, while Jacobo Ramon could also be brought back from the Serie A side.

They may not be the only cases, with Victor Munoz being another that has chances to return to the Bernabeu. The 22-year-old left Real Madrid last summer to join Osasuna, where he has been very impressive this season – and that continued on Saturday as he put his former club to the sword as Los Rojillos won 2-1 at El Sadar.

Ahead of that match, Osasuna sporting director Braulio Vazquez confirmed to DAZN (via Marca) that Real Madrid have a multi-year buy-back clause for Munoz, who would only return to Los Blancos in order to be a first team regular.

“Real Madrid have a buy-back option for several years and, if they exercise it, it would be to incorporate him into the first team. They are a serious club in that aspect. There are 16 weeks to make a transfer, and you cannot transfer the player again in the same market. If they re-sign him, it is to have him in the first team. It is not a manoeuvre to re-sell him, and the history of the club proves it.”

Braulio: Munoz has no desire to join Sunderland in January

Real Madrid’s chances to re-sign Munoz, who has a €40m release clause in his contract, could have ended in January when Sunderland came calling for the Osasuna winger. Fortunately for both clubs, he had no desire to leave El Sadar, as Braulio confirmed.

“You need the will of the player himself. He has had some chances, but at no time did he consider leaving, because, as I said and he himself has pointed out, he is in the right environment to continue growing.”