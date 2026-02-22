Barcelona will be busy this summer, as they seek the necessary reinforcements for Hansi Flick’s first team squad. There are plans for signings at centre-back, left wing and striker, but there could also be significant departures.

Robert Lewandowski is expected to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, with Barcelona currently having no plans to offer a renewal. There could also be exits in defence, with uncertainty over the futures of Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo, both of whom have struggled to command a starting spot in recent months.

Alejandro Balde is another that could be on his way out. Despite being Barcelona’s first-choice left-back, he has struggled for form this season, which could lead to the Catalans considering any offers that come in. Manchester United are interested, while 365scores (via MD) have now reported that Inter have also joined the race.

Inter are making preparations for the possible departure of Federico Dimarco, whose contract expires in 2027. If he does not sign a new deal before the summer, the Nerazzurri are prepared to cash in, and that would open the door for Balde to be pursued.

Barcelona have a big decision to make with Balde

At 22, Balde is still nowhere near his prime, but Barcelona will be concerned about his development. Despite having played regularly since he debuted at the start of the 2021-22 season, he has struggled to significantly improve, which is a concern for bosses at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona cannot afford for Balde to continue operating at the same level he has done so, particularly over the last 12 months. He needs to step up his game, and if he doesn’t, there is every chance that an offer from the likes of Man United or Inter is considered during the summer transfer window.