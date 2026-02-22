Deco planning to seal summer exits for two Barcelona players

This summer’s transfer window will be a busy one for Barcelona, who are hoping to make significant additions to Hansi Flick’s squad. But just as important will be moving fringe players on, with sporting director Deco being tasked with that job.

Barcelona are hoping to finalise their return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule before the end of the season, which would make player sales even more crucial – as it would allow more funds to be spent. Deco has already identified two players that he wants to be sold during the summer transfer window.

As per Sport, Deco is keen for Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ansu Fati to depart Barcelona on a permanent basis. Both players are currently out on loan, at Girona and AS Monaco respectively, and neither is likely to be re-integrated to the first team squad if/when they return to Catalonia at the end of the season.

Monaco have a buy option for Fati, but the likelihood is that they will not move to trigger this. If Barcelona manage to offload both he and ter Stegen during the summer, it would free up a lot of salary space, which could be used towards registering any possible new signings that Barcelona make.

Exits will be crucial for Barcelona

It is vital that Barcelona get unwanted players off their books this summer. Fati and ter Stegen fall into this category, and the same is likely to be said for Robert Lewandowski, whose contract is unlikely to be extended before it expires in June.

It will be very interesting to see how the summer transfer window goes for Barcelona. Major signings are wanted, but just as important will be moving on the likes of Fati and ter Stegen, both of whom have no future at the Spotify Camp Nou.