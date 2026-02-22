Barcelona 3-0 Levante

Barcelona have bounced back from consecutive defeats to see off Levante in convincing fashion at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick made a number of changes from the side that lost to Girona last Monday, with Marc Bernal being one of the players restored to the line-up. He justified his selection immediately by scoring the opening goal after four minutes, as he turned the ball home from close range following a cutback from Eric Garcia.

Barcelona almost conceded in the opening seconds after a lapse of concentration in defence, where they were bailed out by goalkeeper Joan Garcia. They quickly put that moment behind them, and they were the ones in the ascendency because of Bernal’s goal, which was his second in successive matches at the Spotify Camp Nou.

From that moment, the Catalans were probing for a second goal, which they managed to find just beyond the half hour mark. Joao Cancelo’s cross was perfectly on to the foot of Frenkie de Jong, who made no mistake from a few yards out.

Barcelona continued their dominance in the second half, although it took until the 81st minute for their third goal to come. It was provided by substitute Fermin Lopez, who crashed in a stunning effort off the post.

Fermin should have added a fourth in the closing stages when he was brilliantly denied at close range by Levante goalkeeper Mathew Ryan, who also kept out an effort from Raphinha seconds prior. However, it mattered little in the end as Barcelona eased to a much-needed victory.

Barcelona reclaim top spot in La Liga

The result means that Barcelona are back to the La Liga, with Real Madrid moving down to 2nd after they lost to Osasuna on Saturday. The Catalans will hope they can keep hold of the position for the remainder of the season.