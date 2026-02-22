Barcelona went back to the top of La Liga on Sunday afternoon as they saw off Levante at the Spotify Camp Nou, with their three unanswered goals coming from Marc Bernal, Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez.

Joan Garcia – 6.5

He made a couple of important saves on his way to another shutout.

Jules Kounde – 7

A much better performance from the Frenchman, who looked largely comfortable.

Eric Garcia – 7.5

Once again, Eric was a standout in defence. He assisted Bernal’s early goal, and at the other end, he was immovable.

Gerard Martin – 6.5

Struggled at times, but helped Barcelona to a clean sheet.

Joao Cancelo – 8

Sublime performance from Cancelo, who has now announced himself in his second spell at the Spotify Camp Nou. He was solid in defence, dangerous in attack, and provided the assist for de Jong’s goal.

Frenkie de Jong – 7.5

Bounced back from a poor showing last week. He helped Barcelona control the midfield battle, and he even chipped in with a rare goal.

Marc Bernal – 7.5

Very impressive performance from Bernal, who got Barcelona going early on with a fourth-minute goal.

Lamine Yamal – 6.5

Levante shut him down well, although he still managed to pick up an assist for Fermin’s late goal.

Dani Olmo – 6

Failed to make the desired impact, so it was no surprise that he was taken off early in the second half.

Raphinha – 6.5

A rare off-day for the Brazilian, who struggled to stamp his authority on the match – although he did link up well with Cancelo.

Robert Lewandowski – 6

Did not have much luck in front of goal in the moments where he did show himself.

Substitutes

Pedri – 6

An accomplished performance on his return after a month out with a hamstring injury.

Fermin Lopez – 7

He was a livewire during his cameo, which was rounded off with a fine strike for Barcelona’s third goal.

Ferran Torres – 6

Tried his best to get on the scoresheet, but without success.

Ronald Araujo – N/A

Came on after the third goal was scored.

Roony Bardghji – N/A

Little time to make an impact.