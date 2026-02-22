Barcelona had a good afternoon on Sunday, as they eased to a 3-0 victory over Levante at the Spotify Camp Nou. Marc Bernal, Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez for the goals for the Catalans, who have reclaimed top spot in La Liga with these three points.

As per Marca, head coach Hansi Flick delivered his assessment of the result and performance during his post-match press conference.

“Today we gave a very good response and that’s what I needed. We’ve been talking a lot and I’ve seen it reflected on the pitch. It was very important to score quickly. It has given us confidence from the beginning. We have been improving as the minutes go by and we have deserved to win.

Flick on Joao Cancelo: He can help us a lot

Flick spoke glowingly on Joao Cancelo, who was the standout performer of the match against Levante.

“We’ll see if he’s still in the starting eleven. Joao has shown his strengths today. He generates chances and I think it was a very good game on his part. He’s a fantastic footballer and he can help us a lot. We have seen all his quality, with which he generated many chances, especially in the first half. That’s what I wanted from him.”

Flick reacts to Lamine Yamal unhappiness at substitution

Lamine Yamal cut a frustrated figure after being taken off late on, but Flick is not too concerned about any effect of this going forward.

“I think it’s normal (that he was angry). The most important thing for me is that we have played and that we have players who deserve to play like Roony. He is a very professional footballer and when he came on he played well. I focus on that.”

Flick: It’s important to return to La Liga summit

Flick was also asked about the importance of Barcelona going back to the top of La Liga, only a week after they had relinquished that position to Real Madrid.

“It’s important to get back to the top, but there’s still a long way to go. I’m glad I gave a good answer and that’s what I want to see from the team. Not everything has been perfect. But we won 3-0, it’s three points and that’s the most important thing.”