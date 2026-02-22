Barcelona are heading back to the top of the La Liga table, having scored their third goal of the afternoon against Levante at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick has made a number of changes from the side that lost to Girona last Monday, with Marc Bernal being one of the players restored to the line-up. He justified his selection by scoring the opening goal after four minutes, as he turned the ball home from close range following a cutback from Eric Garcia.

The Catalans were probing for a second goal from then on, and it came late in the first half when Joao Cancelo’s cross landed perfectly on the foot of Frenkie de Jong, who made no mistake from a few yards out.

Barcelona have continued their dominance in the second half, although it has taken until the 81st minute for their third goal to come. It’s been provided by substitute Fermin Lopez, who crashes in an effort off the post.

It’s an excellent goal from Fermin, and it puts the shine on a much-needed result and performance. Barcelona are heading top of La Liga, having relinquished the position only a week ago.