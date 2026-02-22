Barcelona Levante

WATCH: Marc Bernal scores inside four minutes, Frenkie de Jong doubles Barcelona lead

Barcelona will return to the top of La Liga if they defeat Levante, and they are on course to do after scoring twice in the first half at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick has made a number of changes from the side that lost to Girona last Monday, with Marc Bernal being one of the players restored to the line-up. He justified his selection by scoring the opening goal after four minutes, as he turned the ball home from close range following a cutback from Eric Garcia.

Barcelona almost conceded in the opening seconds after a lapse of concentration in defence, where they were bailed out by goalkeeper Joan Garcia. They have quickly put that moment behind them, and they are the ones in the ascendency because of Bernal’s goal, which is his second in consecutive matches at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Since then, the Catalans have been probing for a second goal, which has now come. Joao Cancelo’s cross was perfectly on to the foot of Frenkie de Jong, who makes no mistake from a few yards out.

Because of Real Madrid’s defeat at Osasuna on Saturday, Barcelona will return to the La Liga summit with a win over Levante. As things stand, they are fulfilling this objective.

