Real Madrid are planning to sign at least one central defender during the upcoming summer transfer window. It has already been decided that David Alaba will leave, and with uncertainty surrounding the future of Antonio Rudiger, there will be reinforcements needed for the position.

In recent months, a number of targets have been considered by club bosses. Marc Guehi was ruled out during the winter transfer window, while Dayot Upamecano has slipped away after agreeing a new contract with Bayern Munich. Ibrahima Konate is still on their radar, but currently, he is behind Nico Schlotterbeck on the list.

Real Madrid see Schlotterbeck as a viable option for the summer, and according to Diario AS, they are stepping up plans to make a serious attempt to sign him. €50m would be enough for Borussia Dortmund to part ways with the Germany international, whose contract expires in 2027.

Going for Schlotterbeck would be a surprise move from Real Madrid, given their transfer strategy of the last few years. They have not made a big-money move for a player over the age of 20 since 2019, but the Dortmund defender is seen as an opportunity that may be too good to pass up.

Barcelona stance on Schlotterbeck: Let Real Madrid have him

Barcelona have also been linked with Schlotterbeck in recent months, but according to Sport, they have recently ended their interest. They like him, but it has been decided that no summer move will be made, with the Catalans prepared to let their El Clasico rivals secure his signature.

It will be interesting to see how the situation with Schlotterbeck plays out. Real Madrid are serious candidates to sign him, but with Bayern Munich also in the race for the Dortmund man, it will not be easy for a deal to be done.