Real Madrid have fallen to defeat in La Liga for the first time in 2026, with Osasuna sealing a 2-1 win at El Sadar after goals from Ante Budimir, Vinicius Junior and Raul Garcia de Haro.

Thibaut Courtois – 5.5

Gave away the penalty for Osasuna’s first goal, albeit in unlucky circumstances.

Dani Carvajal – 5.5

Drafted in for his first start since September, but he struggled during his 64 minutes on the pitch. Former teammate Victor Munoz got the better of him throughout.

Raul Asencio – 6

Did okay, but he should have done better at both ends on two occasions. He missed a big chance in the first half, before failing to deny Garcia de Haro late on for Osasuna’s winner.

David Alaba – 5.5

Looked like a player making only his second start of the season. He struggled up against Budimir, and then Garcia de Haro.

Alvaro Carreras – 6.5

Real Madrid’s best defender. Had a tough battle with Ruben Garcia, but he marshalled him relatively well.

Fede Valverde – 6.5

Largely anonymous in the first half, but made the difference in the second when he set up Vinicius’ goal. After he was taken off, Real Madrid lost their way a bit.

Arda Guler – 6

He’s far away from his form from the start of the season, although he did come close the scoring in the second half.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 6.5

It was all too easy for Osasuna’s Aimar Oroz to break through the Real Madrid midfield at times, although Tchouameni received little help in this efforts to stop him.

Eduardo Camavinga – 6

Could not provide much of an attacking threat, and all too often, Osasuna right-back Valentin Rosier was allowed to get forward.

Kylian Mbappe – 6

Played like he was not fully fit, which he clearly wasn’t. He had a goal ruled out for offside, but aside from that, he was kept quiet.

Vinicius Junior – 7

If Real Madrid were going to do anything in attack, it was going to come through Vinicius. To no one’s surprise, he got their goal, although his efforts were not enough in the end.

Substitutes

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

Bright performance, although like Carvajal, he also found it difficult up against Munoz.

Brahim Diaz – 6

Unable to make much of an impact.

Gonzalo Garcia – 6

Brought on to be a focal point, but he was not.

Dani Ceballos – 6

Like the rest of Real Madrid’s midfielders, he found it difficult.