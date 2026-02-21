Real Madrid are heading for their first La Liga defeat of 2026, with Osasuna having scored late on to make it 2-1 at El Sadar.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side have been faultless in La Liga in 2026, but that record is under threat. It was a very poor first half performance from the league leaders, who were punished by Ante Budimir from the penalty spot. The Croatian striker was initially shown a yellow card for diving, but after a VAR review, the ruling was that he was fouled by Thibaut Courtois, who could not stop the spot-kick.

Real Madrid found themselves level in the second half. They were probing for much of the second half, and their reward has come courtesy of Vinicius Junior, who has tapped home from close range following excellent work from Fede Valverde.

However, that goal does not look like it will be enough for Real Madrid to take a point back to the Bernabeu, with Raul Garcia scoring late on to make it 2-1.

🚨🚨| GOAL: RAUL GARCIA HAS SCORED A LATE WINNER AGAINST REAL MADRID!!! Osasuna 2-1 Real Madridpic.twitter.com/EAxu8uTM9j — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 21, 2026

Osasuna have been the better team in this one, so it would be a deserved win for them. As for Real Madrid, it is a bitter blow, as they could be about to lose top spot in La Liga after only holding it for one week.