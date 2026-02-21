WATCH: Vinicius Junior brings Real Madrid level against Osasuna

Real Madrid fell behind to Osasuna in the first half, but they have now dragged themselves back on level terms at El Sadar.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side have been faultless in La Liga in 2026, but that record is under threat. It was a very poor first half performance from the league leaders, who were punished by Ante Budimir from the penalty spot. The Croatian striker was initially shown a yellow card for diving, but after a VAR review, the ruling was that he was fouled by Thibaut Courtois, who could not stop the spot-kick.

However, Real Madrid now find themselves level. They have been probing for much of the second half, and their reward has come courtesy of Vinicius Junior, who has tapped home from close range following excellent work from Fede Valverde.

🚨🚨| GOAL: VINICIUS JR HAS EQUALIZED FOR REAL MADRID!!! Osasuna 1-1 Real Madridpic.twitter.com/nfXNmIpcNO — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 21, 2026

Vini Jr. equalizes for Madrid set up by a wonderful run and assist by Valverde 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DXsXACvJf6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 21, 2026

Vinicius has been in sublime form of late, and it is now four goals in four straight matches for the Brazilian, who also scores away from home in La Liga for the first time since September. More importantly, Real Madrid are now in a position to push for a winner in Pamplona.