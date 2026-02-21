Real Madrid can go five points clear at the top of La Liga with a win over Osasuna, but instead, they have fallen behind before half time at El Sadar.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side have been faultless in La Liga in 2026, but that record is now under threat. It has been a poor performance from the league leaders, who have been punished by Ante Budimir from the penalty. The Croatian striker was initially shown a yellow card for diving, but after a VAR review, the ruling was that he was fouled by Thibaut Courtois, who could not stop the spot-kick.

🚨🚨| GOAL: BUDIMIR HAS SCORED THE PENALTY AND GIVEN OSASUNA THE LEAD!!! Osasuna 1-0 Real Madridpic.twitter.com/pthf03OiCX — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 21, 2026

"There's absolutely nothing there" 😬 Osasuna are awarded a penalty kick as Thibaut Courtois is adjudged to have fouled Ante Budimir in the box after a VAR review 👀

Ante Budimir tucks it away! 🔴 Osasuna lead as the Croatian striker converts the penalty that he won 👏

Real Madrid are not happy about the decision, and replays showed there was minimal contact between Budimir and Courtois. It was not a dive, but whether there was enough in it for referee Alejandro Quintero González to change his mind is certainly up for debate.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid have been nowhere near good enough so far. They are missing a player like Jude Bellingham, but they need to find inspiration from elsewhere if they are to turn this one around.