On Saturday, Real Madrid suffered their first La Liga defeat since early December, as they lost 2-1 to Osasuna at El Sadar. It is a result that means they could lose top spot on Sunday, when Barcelona host Levante.

As per Diario AS, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa gave his reaction to his first La Liga defeat since taking over last month. He believes his side were hard done by, as he also discussed the poor performance in the first half.

“From the little I have seen, there could have been a foul in the action before (the goal). Two very fair offsides have also been against us. But we didn’t play a good game, we have to play much better, with more intensity. It is not easy to play midweek to weekend, but it is what is required of us. This is Real Madrid.

“It was a first half where we had control, but we lacked speed. Against any low block, you have to move the ball faster. We need to have overflow on both sides. We turn a lot on the left wing, which is normal, but that way we are easy to defend. On Wednesday we have another game and we have to face it in the best way.”

Arbeloa justifies Kylian Mbappe starting decision

Kylian Mbappe was kept quiet at El Sadar, although he did not look close to being 100%. Despite this, Arbeloa believes he made the right decision to start the Frenchman.

“He rested last weekend, he did not play against Real Sociedad, who are not just any team. When we think he is not in a condition to play, we are not going to take risks. It’s something I don’t decide alone, I do it with the doctors. He looked ready to play and, as I say, he didn’t play against Real Sociedad.”

Arbeloa: I believe in my team

Arbeloa is expecting his Real Madrid side to put this disappointment behind them quickly, as they seek to secure their Champions League progression when they face Benfica on Wednesday.

“I hope the defeat doesn’t mean anything, because we risk our lives again in four days. A team shows its strength in difficulties. What cannot come doubts. I believe in my team. We need to maintain the demand over time. We will continue to work, insist and get the best out of each player, because we need them all.”