Barcelona are hoping to return to winning ways on Sunday afternoon when they host Levante at the Spotify Camp Nou. The Catalans have lost their last two matches against Atletico Madrid and Girona, with the latter result meaning they are now trailing Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.

It has been a difficult 10 days for Barcelona, but head coach Hansi Flick believes his side are ready to bounce back. As per Marca, he believes the last week has allowed his side to reset ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.

“After two defeats and showing that we have not offered the best level, it has been very good to have two days off. Now the players are fresher and this is important. We play at home and we have to win, take the three points. We want to regain confidence. It is important to regain trust. When you lose, and you don’t play well, perhaps doubts are generated. We have been very honest and this is the key for the next matches. We also need that hunger to win games.”

Flick: Players still convinced by my tactics

Once again, there has been a lot of talk about Barcelona’s style of play on the back of the two poor results, but Flick sees his players still buying into his plans.

“I see the team convinced of our style and style of play. Of the five titles available to us, we have won four. I’ve spoken to many players and they’re all 100% convinced. But, sometimes, it gets lost. You don’t like to lose, and even less at a club like Barcelona, but you have to accept the situation and improve.

“Everyone is convinced about what we are doing. These are not easy times, but communication is vital. We have been honest and open. I ask them questions, that’s how I work and manage. It’s important because we need leaders. You always have to communicate at the same level, then I’ll make decisions. I want the players to take responsibility and they are doing it.”

Flick tells-all on meeting with players

On Thursday, Flick held an hour-long meeting with his players to discuss where things have been going wrong, and spoke on that to the media.

“We have received many chances from the opponents and we have talked about what we have to do to improve and return to our best level. There has been an open debate. I wanted to set the record straight, too. It is important to be able to talk about situations, how to do things, manage them.”

Flick on Barcelona leadership struggles

Flick also gave his reaction to suggestions that Barcelona’s issues have stemmed from a lack of leadership on the pitch.

“This is normal. In Girona, the first 15-20 minutes went well, I was quite happy. Then we lost the sensations and had chances, but we didn’t take advantage of them. We don’t play with the dynamics and power we have. But you’re right, we need these types of players on the pitch and, therefore, I have told them that I want them to explain to me what they think, their opinions.

“It is important to take responsibility. When players give 100%, the quality is tremendous. We may not have that reference of a leader, but it is everyone’s job to help them grow at all times. I’m one hundred percent convinced of my team and looking forward to the next games. We turned the page on both games, but we have to improve. On the positive side, Rashford and Pedri are back and Gavi is improving.”