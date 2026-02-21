Atletico Madrid 4-2 Espanyol

Just two places separated Atletico Madrid (4th) and Espanyol (6th) at kick-off, but neither has been particularly enjoying 2026. Excepting two brilliant performances against Real Betis and Barcelona, overall a disappointing Atletico had won just three of their 10 games after the winter break. Espanyol, the revelation of the first half of the season, were yet to win in 2026 at all.

Taking into account that Espanyol had lost their miserly defence, Manolo Gonzalez switched to three at the back, hoping to break on an Atletico Madrid side that had made three changes from their 3-3 draw with Club Brugge. Gonzalez could not have dreamed a better start, with Tyrhys Dolan sent racing down the right after just five minutes. Jofre Carreras beat David Hancko to the low cross in, and while he was fortunate with the double deflection, it took none of the shine off an early lead for Espanyol.

Diego Simeone had mirrored Gonzalez with a three defenders of his own sitting, but it was the first time the Marcos Llorente pushed down the flank that brought the equaliser after 20 minutes. The initial move broke down, but Espanyol’s attempt to play out ended up at Llorente’s feet. He in turn flighted a cross to the back post onto the toe of Alexander Sorloth, who adjusted well to knock it back across Marko Dmitrovic into the net.

After the goal, Antoine Griezmann began to take hold of the game, finding holes in the Espanyol structure to play neat passes and open things up. Ademola Lookman fired a second shot wide, before Griezmann himself curved a run in behind the defence. He collected the ball perfectly on the move, but sliced his shot just wide. Simeone’s frustration was that the urgency drifted out of Atletico’s game after a ten-minute flurry, Los Pericos stabilising themselves, even if they carried little threat on the break.

A towering performance from Alexander Sorloth

After the break, it was Atletico who made the perfect start though. Griezmann played it into the feet of Alex Baena, who on the half-turn had a perfect reverse pass for Giuliano Simeone on the right side of the box. Giuliano slotted the ball through Dmitrovic’s legs for the lead just five minutes into the second period. On the hour-mark, it was a Baena corner that Matteo Ruggeri flicked on at the near-post, finding former Atalanta teammate Lookman at the back post with a diving header.

At this point, Atletico relaxed into the to and fro of a game that provided plenty of space to attack if they were willing to roll with the punches Espanyol could throw. Sorloth continued his fine game by shrugging off two defenders and striking the inside of the post after getting in behind. Minutes later, Ruggeri got down the left side and Sorloth towered above his defender to knock his header back across goal – this time in off the post.

🇪🇸✨Marcos Llorente's first half: – 1 assist

– 90% pass accuracy

– 2 chances created

– 43/48 passes

– 1 clearance

– 1 shot blocked

– 4 recoveries pic.twitter.com/V4S14yibQG — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 21, 2026

Between those two appearances of the woodwork, Cyril Ngonge had looped a ball over Jan Oblak and onto the bar for Espanyol too. Gonzalez had twisted with a triple change, but their attempts to stretch the game left them more strung out. Sorloth escaped in behind again, and left Thiago Almada with only two defenders on the line to beat, but the combination of Fernando Calero and Leandro Cabrera kept it out.

Espanyol did continue to battle though, and with 10 minutes remaining, Edu Exposito spotted a gap at Jan Oblak’s near post from the left side of the box. He rifled a defiant shot into the net, provoking the introduction of centre-back Robin Le Normand for winger Giuliano.

Although this time Atletico conceded twice, it was a match that sits firmly in their collection of encouraging performances behind but in the same category as Betis and Barcelona, rather than the stodgy victories over RCD Mallorca and Alaves. Led by an untameable Sorloth, perhaps the most promising parts of the match for Simeone were the green shoots from Cardoso, and a sumptuous assist from Baena. Should this Atletico dare to appear consistently, then complaints at the Metropolitano would fade into the past, but given their 2026 form, no season-ticket holder will arrive with confidence for their clash with Club Brugge on Tuesday.

Espanyol extend their winless run to eight games, with Celta Vigo, Athletic Club and Osasuna now breathing down their neck in 6th spot. The loss was an extension of Gonzalez’s frustration too, witness to a side that fights, competes and finds ways to score goals, but seems to be all too easy to play against for the opposition in 2026.