Barcelona are hoping to return to winning ways against Levante, and for that match, they are able to count on Pedri. The talismanic midfielder has been out for a month due to a hamstring injury, but all being well, he will return to action at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon.

No one is happier at that news than Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, who spoke on Pedri during his pre-match press conference on Saturday. As per Marca, he confirmed his hopes to give the Spain international some playing time against Levante.

“He may be able to play a few minutes on Sunday, but the positive thing is that he is already training, with the group and he is a very important player for us. He is a different leader, thanks to his quality. He can be one of those leaders in the future of this club.”

There was more good news for Barcelona on the injury front this week, with Gavi back involved with the group for the first time since undergoing knee surgery in September. Flick has confirmed he is not yet ready to receive the medical green light, but it should not be too far away.

“We will take it step by step (with Gavi). In this situation it is very important to manage it step by step. In addition, he is always very involved and, with the ball, he almost always makes the best of decisions. He enjoys playing football, not only because of his mentality, but also because of his technique and quality. I hope he will be back very soon. But, step by step. We will be working every day. Everyone who is helping him is doing a fantastic job.”

Flick makes Joan Laporta joke amid poor form

Flick was also asked about the ongoing election process that has swept Barcelona in the last couple of weeks. He’s not affected by it, although he couldn’t resist making a little joke regarding the drop in form since Joan Laporta stood down as president.

“This decision has been made and it is not my job to make any comment. It does not affect the team. We always focus on what we do. The president has not been there these last two games and we have lost them.”